Otter Co-op CEO awarded Langley Chamber’s business person of the year

Langley’s Jack Nicholson was awarded business person of the year, at Thursday evening’s chamber Business Excellence Award ceremony.

Nicholson has been CEO of the Otter Co-op for the past 11 years, he spent six years on the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Board, he was president of the Aldergrove Rotary Club, and a past board member of Langley Meals on Wheels.

Nicholson attended the award ceremony from the comfort of his home surrounded by family, as the award ceremony was virtual.

“My family is really proud of the work I’ve done, and what my team and I have accomplished,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson has has also won Business in Vancouver CEO of the Year for large business in the Lower Mainland in 2018, and the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for retail in 2019.

Each time he receives an award, he appreciates being recognized, but this award is a great honour.

“It’s great to be recognized with such an amazing award, it really shows the community all the hard work, myself and my team has done,” he said.

Since Nicholson became Otter’s CEO, the company has become the largest private liquor distributor in B.C.

Last year, Otter Co-op gave back over $4,700,000 to its member for their 2019 purchases, and donated over $400,000 back to communities.

“It’s very important to be recognized locally and throughout the community for all the good work we do, giving back to the people in the community,” he commented.

Nicholson may have won the award, but he is sharing his achievements with the rest of his team.

“I might be business person of the year, but it’s a group effort. I have an amazing team that makes me look good,” added Nicholson.

