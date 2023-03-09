Otter Co-op closes centennial with $20K community donation in Langley

100 years in, they’re giving back directly to the community where it all began

As its 100th anniversary comes to a close, Otter Co-op has announced a large community donation to support health care in Langley.

As announced last week at the Langley Hospice Society’s #GlassHalfFull Fundraising event, the Otter Co-op board of directors has approved a donation of $20,000 to be split equally between Langley Hospice Society and Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, explained Otter CEO Jack Nicholson.

“For the past 100 years, Otter Co-op has called Langley home, and the community has always generously supported us,” Nicholson said.

“As we close out our 100th fiscal year, we thought it was important to give back directly to the community where we began.”

The $10,000 donation to the Langley Hospice Society will kick off the charity’s fundraising campaign to add a bereavement support worker to the local hospice team, ensuring families have continued support as they go through some of the most difficult times in their life.

The $10,000 donation to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation will be used towards its fundraising efforts to expand the cardiac care unit with new telemetry equipment to open four new cardiac care beds at Langley Memorial, explained Heather Scott, executive director for the hospital foundation.

“Expanding the cardiac care unit is our most urgent need right now, and our biggest focus for fundraising.” said Scott. “This donation helps us begin our path to expand the hospital’s critical cardiac care capacity from six beds to ten so we can give the appropriate care we need to those patients.”

“Both the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation provide incredibly important services to the people of Langley, and this type of local community investment ties directly to our values as an organization,” Nicholson elaborated.

” We’re proud we have the ability to support causes and organizations such as these and will continue to do so for the next 100 years and beyond.”

These recent donations are among more than $400,000 that Otter Co-op invests into their local communities through donations, sponsorships, and scholarships annually.

This includes multiple $1,000 donations made to local charities and non-profits as part of its 100th anniversary celebration, as well as Otter’s continued support of the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack program, and the co-op’s $50,000 investment into the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

More information on applying for Otter Co-op’s community support initiatives can be found at www.otterco-op.crs.

Otter Co-op was started in 1922.

Today, Otter Co-op has grown to more than 800 employees who serve more than 50,000 active members across the Greater Vancouver Regional District, Fraser Valley, and B.C. Interior frp, 65+ locations, including food and pharmacy stores, gas bars, “Angry Otter” Liquor Stores, restaurants, bulk petroleum outlets, and feed operations.

