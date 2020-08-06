Otter Co-op expands into North Vancouver brewery and Summerland pub

Otter Co-op is expanding its newly-developed liquor division with two new locations, one which includes an on-site brewery.

Announced July 28, the Aldergrove-borne enterprise has plans to break ground in Summerland with a fifth Angry Otter Liquor location, after acquiring the Peacock’s Perch liquor store and pub.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op opens up shop in East Abbotsford

Not only that, the Co-op is nearing a deal on a North Vancouver tap house – the Hearthstone Brewery –owned by the Springs Group of liquor stores.

Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson said the purchase will give the business an opportunity to complete the “full circle” of liquor production – starting with grain currently grown by Co-op farmers to the brewery processing them into Angry Otter beer and spirits.

The alcoholic beverages will be some of what is sold in the Co-op’s chain of liquor stores, including the forthcoming Angry Otter at Peacock’s Perch, named to pay tribute to its Summerland heritage.

“We are delighted to continue expanding in the Okanagan,” Nicholson enthused.

“We look forward to joining the Summerland neighborhood and becoming a member of your community.”

RELATED: Otter Co-op’s first liquor location diversifies its retail offerings to Aldergrove

Peacock’s Perch will join three other Angry Otter Liquor stores in the Fraser Valley, with two locations in East Abbotsford.

Co-op launched its venture in liquor in Feb. 2019, with Liquor on 248th next to its flagship Aldergrove retail operation.

The location was rebranded along with other stores in January, to suit the name of its signature wines – Angry Otter.

“As we are not able to have the stores branded Otter Co-op under current legislation, we feel this is a nice alternative to recognize that Angry Otter is part of the Otter family of brands,” explained Nicholson.

The current purchase date set for the Hearthstone Brewery is Sept. 1.

AldergroveLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP dismantle clandestine lab in South Langley

First responders are on scene

Highway 1 crash in Langley sends Vancouver man to hospital

Township firefighters extracted a 57-year-old man from his vehicle

More than 200 remain homeless on Langley streets

The latest Metro Vancouver Homeless Count shows we have the third-highest homeless population

WEATHER: Heavy rain, mix of sun and cloud forecasted for Langley

Temperatures Thursday will reach a high of 20 C

Otter Co-op expands into North Vancouver brewery and Summerland pub

Otter Co-op is expanding its newly-developed liquor division with two new locations,… Continue reading

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Four activists face charges linked to 2019 Abbotsford hog-farm protest

Mischief and break-and-enter charges laid for incidents on four separate days prior to the protest

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

‘Tiny home’ being built for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

Online campaign raises $59,000 for custom cargo trailer for Katie Hobson

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Most Read