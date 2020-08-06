Otter Co-op expands into North Vancouver brewery and Summerland pub

Otter Co-op is expanding its newly-developed liquor division with two new locations, one which includes an on-site brewery.

Announced July 28, the Aldergrove-borne enterprise has plans to break ground in Summerland with a fifth Angry Otter Liquor location, after acquiring the Peacock’s Perch liquor store and pub.

Not only that, the Co-op is nearing a deal on a North Vancouver tap house – the Hearthstone Brewery –owned by the Springs Group of liquor stores.

Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson said the purchase will give the business an opportunity to complete the “full circle” of liquor production – starting with grain currently grown by Co-op farmers to the brewery processing them into Angry Otter beer and spirits.

The alcoholic beverages will be some of what is sold in the Co-op’s chain of liquor stores, including the forthcoming Angry Otter at Peacock’s Perch, named to pay tribute to its Summerland heritage.

“We are delighted to continue expanding in the Okanagan,” Nicholson enthused.

“We look forward to joining the Summerland neighborhood and becoming a member of your community.”

Peacock’s Perch will join three other Angry Otter Liquor stores in the Fraser Valley, with two locations in East Abbotsford.

Co-op launched its venture in liquor in Feb. 2019, with Liquor on 248th next to its flagship Aldergrove retail operation.

The location was rebranded along with other stores in January, to suit the name of its signature wines – Angry Otter.

“As we are not able to have the stores branded Otter Co-op under current legislation, we feel this is a nice alternative to recognize that Angry Otter is part of the Otter family of brands,” explained Nicholson.

The current purchase date set for the Hearthstone Brewery is Sept. 1.

