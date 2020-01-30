Otter Co-op gas bar associate Amanda Bunt shows off brand new pumps at Otter Co-op’s gas bar in Aldergrove, which after six months of renovations, reopened for service on Jan. 21. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Otter Co-op gas bar in Aldergrove reopens

Motorists can fuel up at the Co-op again

A transformation 10 years in the making has now been completed as Otter Co-op’s gas bar reopened for business in Aldergrove last week.

At 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, the cooperative unveiled a modified six-pump and lane bar, newly remodeled convenience store, and expanded cardlock facility.

“We’ve been working on this project for ten years,” said Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson, a Langley resident.

The card lock station now resides on a site just north of the current fuel-up station at 24795 Fraser Hwy., leaving plenty of room for motorists.

Before renovations, the Co-op cardlock was located just beside its gas bar, which amounted to “a lot of congestion,” Co-op facilities manager Greg Hallet told the Aldergrove Star.

Shovels first hit the ground on July 16 and after six months of renovations, the Co-op is looking forward to tackling its next offering – ethanol-based fuel.

Flex E-85 fuel is a “high-octane” and “green” fuel that when used, results in reduced carbon emissions, Nicholson explained.

“At Otter Co-op, we’re always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our members and customers and provide them with exceptional value and service,” he added.

Otter Co-op will be the first provider of this alternative fuel in the Fraser Valley, and one of the first in British Columbia.

