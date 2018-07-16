Otter Co-op’s CEO top of the class

Jack Nicholson receives 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category

Otter Co-op’s CEO Jack Nicholson is the winner of the 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category.

Business in Vancouver, Deloitte and TEC Canada will present the BC CEO Awards. Winning CEOs will be profiled in Business in Vancouver on October 2 and honoured at a gala dinner in early November where each winner will share their leadership lessons to an audience of Vancouver’s business community.

The award recognizes the consistent growth of the member-owned Otter Co-op over the past eight years under the leadership of Nicholson and the co-op’s team of leaders and board of directors.

In addition to Nicholson’s role as CEO at Otter Farm & Home Co-operative, he currently serves as President of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, and has taken on leadership roles in the past at Aldergrove Rotary, Langley Meals on Wheels and Riverbend Co-op in Saskatchewan, Federated Co-operatives Limited, and Mayerthorpe Co-op in Alberta.

Originally from Ontario, Nicholson received his education at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

As CEO of Otter Co-op since January 2010, Nicholson is responsible for overall operations of $200 million in yearly sales in both retail and wholesale. He manages a senior leadership team of nine, with 390 employees overall of the Otter Farm and Home Co-operative, with locations in Aldergrove, Langley, Abbotsford, Ladner, Surrey, Pitt Meadows, Mission, Chilliwack, Penticton and Armstrong.

Otter Co-op is a member-owned Co-operative Association under the direction of the member-appointed Board of Directors.

Nicholson oversees all administrative controls, cash flow management, budget development and planning for retail, wholesale, and commercial sales of feed, food, petroleum and general merchandise of $200 million annually.

“Maintaining high levels of customer service to make our organization a respected and well-recognized community builder and leader, building on our mission statement of providing benefits to our member/owners, staff and community by promoting the Co-operative Retail System (is our goal),” says Nicholson.

Established by settler-farmers in 1922 in order to bring supplies here at an affordable price, Otter Co-op has changed and transformed itself many times over the decades, but the core values of “Integrity, Community and Excellence” are the key to Otter Co-op’s continued success, according to CEO Jack Nicholson.

Those core values are not merely a slogan either, as Nicholson says the board of directors, executive officers and all 360 employees strive to embody those values in everyday operations. Over and over again during an interview in his office on 248 Street — historically known as Otter Road — Nicholson stresses that, “We care about people.”

“The new Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is an amazing opportunity for us.”

Previous story
Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.
Next story
Non-union builders protest exclusion from B.C. public projects

Just Posted

Trinity Western University players help Canada to second medal ever at Pan Am Cup

With the medal, Canadian team also qualifies for the 2019 Pan American Games

VIDEO: Langley hospital history recovered

After 16 years in storage, LMH memorial plaques added to museum in time for 70th anniversary party

Aldergrove Fair Days gets ‘Down on the Farm’

Something for everyone at the 106th annual Aldergrove Fair

Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Matthew Claxton’s coverage of the Murrayville House condo saga won a national award.

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove Youth Soccer registration underway

Kids from U11 to U18 need to register so that teams can be formed, games organized

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

Successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team

Otter Co-op’s CEO top of the class

Jack Nicholson receives 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read