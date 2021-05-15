Urban Roots pop-up plant market in Langley, one of seven in the Lower Mainland. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove-based Urban Roots Garden Markets springing up across Lower Mainland

Langley location at Cineplex parking lot is among the busiest locations for the new plant business

Urban Roots Garden Markets are popping up all over the Lower Mainland in a bid to offer a different kind of outdoor shopping experience.

At the turn of spring, seven locations including in Port Moody, Coquitlam, and four in Vancouver, began to spring up. Their newest, which has been open now for several weeks, is in Langley at the Cineplex theatre parking lot – 20090 91A Ave.

Sales manager Ron Murphy said he is happy with how everything is going and noted that Langley quickly became Urban Roots’ busiest location.

While he attributed the busy boom to Langleyites having larger yards and a bigger appetite for agriculture, he said the unique setup is what’s really driving people to the business.

“It’s open air, which makes it a safer environment to shop. We have extra large aisles, which are 11 feet – meaning there’s no crowding,” Murphy said.

He also assured that the product – grown in an Aldergrove-located greenhouse – is top quality.

Established in 1991 on a small, five acre site, the company has grown to its current two-million square feet of greenhouse space, covering 42 acres.

There, more than 120 different floral varieties, 40 different veggies including tomatoes, basil – plus 15 acres worth of peppers – are growing at Canadian Valley.

“Our calling card is our herb and vegetables selection,” he explained. “We offer 30 different varieties of both tomato and pepper plants.”

For seasoned pros or shoppers looking to try out gardening for the first time, Murphy called Urban Roots a “one-stop shop.”

READ MORE: Langley greenhouse grows lettuce 30% faster with LED lighting

“We’ve gone out of our way to have the experience. We have all tools that are locally sourced as best to our ability so by the end of your visit, you’ll have everything you need,” he said.

Each location is open from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with staff on site to answer questions.

Urban Roots is not just a one-season idea either – Murphy confirmed that there are long-term plans to keep the pop-up markets in the community.

“The consumer has told us this has long-term legs and viability,” Murphy assured. “We’re looking for unique neighborhoods that aren’t serviced by big box stores. It’s about getting back to old hardware store feel that used to be the heart of the community.”

People can visit urbanrootsgardenmarket.ca for more information.

