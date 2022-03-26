PHOTOS: Langley builder shortlisted for national home award

Langley’s Teragon Developments work on this Lower Mainland custom home in Vancouver has put them in contention for national accolades through the Canadian Home Builders Association. The project is called Moderne • Reflection. (@latreillephotography @jhainc/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Teragon Developments work on this Lower Mainland custom home in Vancouver has put them in contention for national accolades through the Canadian Home Builders Association. The project is called Moderne • Reflection. (@latreillephotography @jhainc/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Teragon Developments work on this Lower Mainland custom home in Vancouver has put them in contention for national accolades through the Canadian Home Builders Association. The project is called Moderne • Reflection. Out of a record 800 entries nation wide, a Langley construction company is among the finalist in this year’s Canadian Home Builders’ Association awards.

While most of the shortlist is focused on Ontario and Alberta, there are a number from B.C., including one with ties to Langley through the local Terago Developments & Construction Inc.

The company is a finalist for “Moderne • Reflection.” It’s a new home in the Dunbar area of Vancouver, constructed between 2108 and 2021.

It’s now an award contender in the best detached custom home category for houses 4,001 to 5,000 square feet.

The annual competition recognizes the best in Canadian new homes, home renovations, community development and residential marketing.

This year a record-setting 800 entries were submitted from eight different provinces, showcasing a variety of housing types from large cities and small towns.

Entries are judged by a panel of nearly 200 industry experts who review images, floor plans, and project descriptions to select the top entries in each category, said CHBA CEO Kevin Lee.

“From innovative design to incredible renovation transformations to thoughtfully-planned communities, this year’s finalists are an impressive representation the incredible work done by Canada’s residential construction industry, which is made up of small family-run businesses as well as larger companies,” Lee elaborated.

The competition’s categories capture a range of housing types: from single-family houses to high-rises, and entry-level homes to luxury custom builds. Entries also include homes built for rental and ownership.

The 48 awards for excellence in housing will be presented on May 13.

Other categories include: new home; new home spaces; net zero home; modular innovation; home renovation; community development; and marketing.

Three major awards will also be presented for design, renovation and marketing excellence, which are presented to the home builder or renovator who has achieved the highest level of success.

A complete listing by category of all the CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence finalists can be found on the CHBA website.

