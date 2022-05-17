Picnic project earns Langley business organization provincial accolades

A picnic program that was spawned during COVID, and consequently helped feed the hungry in Langley, garnered two top provincial industry awards for a local business association.

Recognizing the impact the pandemic was having on local restaurants, the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) created its Pick Up Picnic Project to enhance the takeout experience for customers by adding value through swag bags, contests, and live pop-up entertainment.

Simultaneously, the program also drove business to the participating restaurants with a far-reaching marketing campaign and raised money for a local food bank.

It was this local initiative was lauded last week at the Business Improvement Areas of B.C.’s Best in the West awards, explained DLBA board chair Carole Ward.

“To be recognized with two of the highest awards achievable for our Pick Up Picnic Project was a true testament of its value to our restaurants during a very challenging time,” said Ward.

Customers were encouraged to order takeout, and then visit one of the many beautiful parks and plazas located in Langley City to enjoy their picnic in a safe, open-air environment, she explained.

This project was supported by marketing materials for printed, online, radio, and newspaper advertisements, and they ran a creative social media campaign featuring influencers and bloggers in the foodie community, as well as a hashtag contest with prizes.

“An impartial judging panel recognized, in the two separate categories of community events and programming and partnerships, the success of this program and what it brought to our business community,” Ward said.

There was an “incredible response” from the community and they exceeded participation goals for both restaurant registration and Pick Up Picnic swag bag distribution, said DLBA executive director Teri James.

The feedback from the participating restaurants was positive and focused on appreciation for the new customers the project brought to their locations, she elaborated.

“We were truly fortunate that Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union came on board as a sponsor. In addition to a much appreciated financial contribution to the project, they also committed to a donation of $5 for every Pick Up Picnic sold, with all proceeds going to a local Langley food bank through their giving back program, The Full Cupboard,” James explained.

“We saw tremendous value to the community in this endeavour, and as a result the DLBA matched their generous gift for a total of $5,200 donated to Sources Langley Food Bank.”

Sources Langley serves individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (defined as 0 Avenue to the Fraser River, east of 196th Street and west of 276th Street) and are eligible to receive food bank services.

“The recognition for a great project was exhilarating,” said James. “But it truly was the participation of the restaurants and the support from the amazing people in this community that made it all come together.”

