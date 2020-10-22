Pitt Meadows helicopter company lauded by adventure seekers

SKY Helicopters in Pitt Meadows, run by Langley’s Andrew Westlund, has been recognized globally among travellers for its aviation-based adventure and sightseeing experiences. (SKY Helicopters/Special to Black Press Media)

Reviews from millions of travellers place Pitt Meadows’ own SKY Helicopters in the top 10 per cent of worldwide attractions.

SKY announced this week that it has been recognized as a 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award-winner.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are selected for consistently receiving great customer feedback.

In SKY’s case, the reviews for their sight-seeing experiences and exclusive bucket-list adventures, placed them in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

And Langley’s Andrew Westlund, CEO of SKY Helicopters and the Westlund Group of Companies, was honoured and humbled to received such prestigious recognition.

“It establishes SKY as one of the world’s top helicopter experience providers,” Westlund said.

Based out of the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, SKY Helicopters has welcomed guests from more than 68 countries worldwide since its inception in 2011 and now taking on a leadership role in re-establishing the tourism industry in British Columbia, explained George Lacny, director of sales and marketing.

“We’re excited to welcome a growing customer base of B.C. residents looking for safe and exciting adventures.” Lacny noted a surge in local customers since the start of the pandemic.

“By understanding the new reality facing our customers, we’re pleased that they’ve embraced the experiences only SKY Helicopters can provide,” he added.

Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards “should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

SKY Helicopter president and operations manager Clayton Reid said the team is proud and appreciative.

“The confidence our customers place in us is endorsed through this award by Tripadvisor.”

SKY came into being almost a decade ago, spawned from Westlund’s joint passion for helicopters and entrepreneurship. It started small, just two pilots and two helicopters. Today, the fleet has grown to six helicopters and a team of 12, with continued expansion on the horizon not only with sightseeing and adventure excursions but their work in the film and motion picture industry.

