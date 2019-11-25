Places in Langley hosting pet-friendly photos with Santa

Many businesses in Langley will be hosting Santa for pet-friendly photos with the man in red. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre)

Old St. Nick will be visiting several businesses in Langley for pet-friendly photos sessions.

Some businesses allow families to schedule appointments online, otherwise will be asked to wait in line. Here’s a list of places in Langley the family pet can get time with the man in red.

Potter’s Nursery at 8940 192nd St. will host Rad Santa on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. Families can take photos with their pets by donation. All proceeds benefit Canuck Place Children’s Hospice Abbotsford. The nursery is decorating an old toy shed. The outdoor event will have lights, hot chocolate and heat lamps. No snakes or spiders.

For the first time, Club OpenRoad is hosting St. Nick at a pet-friendly event. Santa will be visiting MINI Langley at 6025 Collection Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos are a $10 minimum donation for each pet benefiting the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS). Appointments can be scheduled online. Families who pre-register can skip the line.

Willowbrook Shopping Centre will have special hours allotted for families and their pets. The pet-friendly sessions will be available at 19705 Fraser Hwy. on Sundays, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The mall is only permitting cats, dogs, rabbits, ferrets, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and birds at the photo sessions. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pet owner’s will be required to sign a waiver before getting time with Santa. Pets must remain at Santa’s Cottage and are not permitted to walk through the mall except for service animals. Families attending the pet-friendly photos are asked to enter to through the Swimco entrance.

Milner Feed and Pet Supply

Santa will be at the pet food store at 21565 Crush Cres. on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1o a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free holiday pet portraits will be taken at the Langley location at 401-6325 204th St. on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted to help support pets at West Coast Animal Advocates and Small Dog Rescue BC. A free pet “swag bag” will be handed out while supplies last.

PetSmart will have Santa visiting on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 150-20015 Langley Bypass for free family pet-friendly holiday photos.

