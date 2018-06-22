Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

B.C. has selected Shopify Inc. to provide an e-commerce platform for the online sale of non-medical cannabis in the province.

The Liquor Distribution Branch, which will be the sole wholesale distributor and public retailer of cannabis, says the Ottawa-based company was selected because of its proven record of on-time service, user-friendly design and approach to anticipating consumer needs.

Shopify was chosen following a request for proposals earlier this year.

It will create two separate websites to fulfil online orders: one for consumers, and another for private retail stores to verify the age of purchasers on the BC Cannabis Stores’ retail website.

Couriers will also verify the age of buyers at delivery.

At-store pickup of online orders is being considered.

READ MORE: Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17

The distribution centre will located in a 6,500 square-metre facility in Richmond.

The online store will be ready in early fall once non-medical cannabis is legalized on Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

Just Posted

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Maple Ridge tent city resident who attacked strangers gets day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Most Read