Popular Fort Langley cafe shuts doors forever due to COVID-19

The lelem’ Cafe has been near the Fraser River for seven years

Coronavirus-related restrictions have forced Fort Langley’s lelem’ Cafe to shut its doors permanently.

“Our last day open for the cafe is April 4, 2021,” said a post on the cafe’s website.

The closure comes as new restrictions announced late last week limits restaurants in British Columbia to outdoor patio service, takeout, and delivery only, as COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations have been on a steady upward trajectory.

“Restaurants Canada has reported that 10,000 restaurants across the country have closed due to the effects of COVID-19,” the lelem’ post said, noting the hundreds of thousands of jobs lost.

“We would like to thank the residents of Fort Langley and surrounding areas for their support and patronage over the past seven years.”

The cafe’s Facebook page had more than a dozen comments from customers saying they will miss the food, coffee, and memories made at the location.

The cafe opened in December 2013 as the lelem’ Arts and Cultural Cafe, and created by the business enterprise arm of the Kwantlen First Nation.

Over the seven years it was open, the cafe hosted live poetry readings, book launches, and jazz and blues performances, among other activities.

