Porsche owners converge on Langley for charity rally

B.C. Porsche owners get together for the second annual Porsche rally to Whistler happening Saturday.

Seventy Porsche owners along with their prized Porsche sportscars will gather at Porsche Centre Langley on Saturdya to kickstart the annual Porsche Rally charity drive to Whistler.

Leading the pack will be the CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group, Christian Chia, who will be driving a rare Porsche GT3 valued at $259,990 and decaled with a custom wrap designed especially for the rally.

“It’s going to be an impressive array of vehicles revving up outside our dealership on Saturday morning,” said sales manager Adam Ma.

“For anyone who loves Porsche, I’d invite them to stop by and take in the sights and sounds of what will be an outstanding display of vehicles.”

A few weeks ago, OpenRoad’s MINI dealership held a similar event attracting more than 100 MINI owners and enthusiasts out for a poker run.

The Porsche rally is organized by Luxury Alliance Group, the same organization that puts on the Diamond Rally and Luxury & Super Car Weekend and is designed to bring the Porsche community from the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver together to network and celebrate their passion for Porsche while raising funds for the Pemberton Firefighters Association, Chia explained.

The rally will culminate in Whistler with a group dinner at the Four Seasons Resort.

Invited Porsche models include 911 GTS, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera, 911 R, 911 Turbo S, 911 Turbo, 918, Porsche Carrera GT, GT2, GT2 RS, GT3 RS, GT3, GT4, Boxster Spyder, Carrera 4, Singer, RWB and RUF.

The rally starts at Porsche Centre Langley, at 6016 Collection Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 22, with the kickoff running from 8 to 10 a.m.

