‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Whether you are a job seeker, career changer, student, or lifelong learner, we encourage you to join us to meet with exhibitors, learn more about their organization, the positions they have available, and how you can engage with their team. (Black Press Media)

A two-week Black Press Media digital career fair begins next week and the province’s top employers are hiring.

The fair is an opportunity for job seekers to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or a job change, explained Jennifer Wood, an organizer of the fair.

“Employers are ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to digitally have the chance to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company,” she said.

Whether you’re looking to switch careers or simply take on something new, the Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair starting April 4 can help you take that next step.

“The possibilities are endless,” Wood noted.

The career fair will host representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Sprott Shaw College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Think Tank Training Centre as well as businesses of all sizes such as BC Corrections, Milieu, Agri-Trans Services and the Nurse Next Door to name a few.

“We have many returning vendors such s BC Corrections, Agri-Trans Services, Milieu, Vancouver Police Department and more that find great success in previous events,” Wood said.

“It allows them to connect with qualified candidates and hire for there growing needs right at there fingertips,” she added.

Those who go online will have the opportunity to either apply directly with employers or to inquire about programs at post secondary education institutes.

Applicants are recommended to prepare a resume so they can post it and get hired, Wood said.

Visit LocalWork.ca and the Black Press Career and Education Fairs on Facebook, @blackpresscareerfair for all your career and employment needs. Click on a company’s listed web link to apply to available opportunities.

The upcoming Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair is free and open to the public. The event will run online from April 4 to 18.

@BlackPressMedia

webeditor@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.