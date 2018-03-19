Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie is at the centre of an international scandal that allegedly helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically from private Facebook information. (The Canadian Press)

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

The federal privacy watchdog says he’s concerned about the possibility that the personal information of Facebook users was harvested for political purposes.

Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien says his office will contact Facebook to find out whether the personal information of Canadians was affected by a major data leak involving the global social media platform.

A Canadian data expert named Christopher Wylie has exposed the breach in media interviews, saying he helped found a data analytics company that helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically on private Facebook information.

READ MORE: Canadian internet users looking more beyond Google and Facebook, report says

In a statement today, Therrien says his office has also offered to assist an investigation into the matter already launched by the U.K. information commissioner’s office.

Therrien says his ultimate goal is to ensure that the privacy rights of Canadian Facebook users are protected.

Reports by The New York Times and The Observer of London say U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign hired data-analytics company Cambridge Analytica to collect private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users.

“Recent media reports regarding the use of personal information posted on Facebook for political purposes raise serious privacy concerns,” Therrien said in the statement.

“Our office will be reaching out to Facebook to seek information regarding whether Canadians’ personal information was affected by the issues raised in those reports. That will help us determine possible next steps.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Top 10 Langley City attractions listed
Next story
Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Just Posted

Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

Last skate at Aldergrove Arena

Aldergrove residents get their final skate around the 45 year old rink

Talking about poverty reduction in Langley

Provincial Ministry of Social Development to hold Poverty Reduction Strategy community meeting

Aldergrove Snipers ‘good sports’

PCAHA Team Achievement Award to Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Atoms team

Pro Langley boxers heads to Poland for world championships

Langley Boxing Club’s own Sarah Pucek, now in the professional ring, prepares to dethrone champ.

VIDEO: Canada West Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Highlights from Saturday and Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove area

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Wasn’t that a St. Patrick’s party in Aldergrove!

A full house enjoyed the Irish Ceilidh style St. Patrick’s Day party at the historic Coghlan Hall

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Vernon residents are upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

A better night’s sleep for Langley elders

Windsor Plywood Foundation donates $10,000 to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Bed Campaign

Most Read

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

  • Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

    Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info