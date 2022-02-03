Part of the 2019 Incubator cohort, Tofino residents Louise Rodgers and Georgina Valk saw a need for composting in their community so they founded Tofino Urban Farm Co. (Westerly File photo)

Part of the 2019 Incubator cohort, Tofino residents Louise Rodgers and Georgina Valk saw a need for composting in their community so they founded Tofino Urban Farm Co. (Westerly File photo)

Project Zero Incubator program aims to support green startups in B.C.

Applications to the 2022 Project Zero Incubator is open to early-stage business ideas across B.C.

Eco-minded entrepreneurs will be happy to hear that the Synergy Foundation’s Project Zero Incubator program is welcoming applications from B.C. based start-ups.

The Project Zero Incubator program is designed for people with a great circular idea, early-stage green start-ups, and established businesses and non-profits with a new idea for a product or service.

Twenty-nine ventures have completed the program since its inception in 2019, including 16 female and 15 youth entrepreneurs. The Synergy Foundation estimates that these businesses will create over 80 new green jobs between 2020 and 2022.

Tofino Urban Farm Co., a compost service provider on the West Coast, was part of the 2019 Incubator cohort. The locally owned circular company is now looking at providing commercial composting service for the entire region.

Through the financial support of Vancity Credit Union, the Incubator is free to all successful applicants. The eight-month, virtual program, which connects start-ups to mentors and like-minded entrepreneurs, runs from April to December.

Applications for the 2022 intake are now open and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 13. More details about the program, including the application form, can be found at www.project-zero.ca/incubator.

EntrepreneursEnvironment

Previous story
Deadline approaches for B.C. irrigation, commercial water licences

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Bandits unveiled the Langley-based club’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 3, a 20-game campaign (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce schedule

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)
Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

At the 2021 Christy Fraser gymnastics tournament, the pandemic forced a virtual competition where athletes recorded their routines on video, to be be reviewed by judges. Dor 2022, the event will be in-person, running Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at the Langley Events Centre building B, (File)
A return to in-person competition for gymnasts at Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational meet

Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Taylor Chiu pursued the puck Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks face tough schedule as they battle for playoff spot