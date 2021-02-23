Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)

Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

The province says restaurants, bars and tourism operators with liquor licenses will continue to pay wholesale prices for alcohol, extending the pandemic-related measures indefinitely in order to support the hospitality industry.

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. Before that, hospitality licensees – including restaurants, pubs and tourism operators with liquor licences – paid full retail price on most liquor purchases.

“Now we are making this change permanent to give these businesses certainty and help them recover, and to help the estimated 190,000 British Columbians who work in this sector,” Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Tuesday (Feb. 23).

ALSO READ: B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

This is the latest recommendation implemented to support the liquor industry based on consultation with key stakeholders.

Other changes have included temporarily extending the operating hours of retail liquor stores to promote physical distancing and accommodate vulnerable populations, and permitting all food-primary and liquor-primary licensees to deliver sealed, packaged liquor products alongside the purchase of a meal.

Trevor Kallies, director of beverage with the Donnelly Group, said the permanent shift to wholesale will alleviate the financial pressures face by the industry due to COVID-19.

“Business owners can now move forward with a focus on other areas, such as the health and safety of staff and customers, and keeping our businesses alive.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusrestaurantRetail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Just Posted

Langley MP Tako van Popta (Black Press Media photo)
MP Tako van Popta supports Conservative motion condemning Uyghur genocide in China

‘Canada joins a growing coalition of nations who are willing to stand up for human rights’

CDC photo
Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools record COVID-19 exposure events

Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send children to school

Langley RCMP are looking for info on a man found injured by the side of 200th Street Monday morning. (Langley Advance Times files)
Injured man found by side of Langley road Monday

Police don’t know what or who hurt him

Langley City Council has approved a 4.68 per cent tax increase (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City council gives final approval to financial plan

Will mean an average 4.68 per cent property tax increase

After Cheryl Jean-Paul, head coach of women’s basketball at Trinity Western University (TWU) spoke on athletics, race and diversity at the Oct. 23, 2020, Spartan Sports Leadership Superconference, students formed the Diversity and Anti-Racism Council (D.A.R.C.) (TWU/special to Langley Advance Times)
Diversity and Anti-Racism Council established at Langley’s Trinity Western University

‘A safe space’ for Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Teachers and support staff at Surrey’s Ecole Woodward Hill hold flags and wear red during a “walk-in” outside the school on Tuesday. (Submitted photo: Matt Westphal)
Teachers, staff host ‘solidarity march’ at Surrey school hit by COVID-19 variants

‘We need better safety standards in Surrey schools with the variants’: teachers association president

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

Most Read