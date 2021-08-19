A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Ontario-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys “R” Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Highly successful’ live music venue in Chilliwack closing as result of pandemic, says owner

Just Posted

Officers were called to Brookswood on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 after a pedestrian was struck around 7:30 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)
Truck driver in Langley fails to yield, sends 60-year-old pedestrian to hospital

People from around the Fraser Valley took part in the Bikers Against Bullying chapter based in Burnaby. It received its charter in July 2019. Now a Fraser Valley chapter has started and is hosting Saturday’s ride. (Bikers Against Bullying Facebook)
Bikers invited to anti-bullying ride from Langley to Abbotsford and back again

Patricia Hope House was officially opened on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Patricia Hope House photo)
New addictions centre for women opens near Surrey/Langley border

People going to the Colussus Cineplex theatre in Langley had a chance to get their first or second vaccinations for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic that runs until 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 19) (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
TODAY: Movie and a shot, all invited to COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at Langley Cineplex