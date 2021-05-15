Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Registration open for Otter Co-op’s general meeting and board of directors election

Anyone interested in attending or casting a vote can sign up online

The Otter Co-op annual meeting registration is now open as well as online voting for the upcoming board of directors election.

The online voting and registration is open now until May 28th at midnight. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Jack Nicholson, chief executive officer, asked people to sign up to attend the meeting, as well as vote for their top three candidates in their election.

“Please share the link with your friends, family and community,” Nicholson said.

Ian Elliot, Jonathan Plett, Bryan McPherson, and Andrew Sigalet are all vying for a spot on the board.

Full nominee profiles can be found at www.otterco-op.crs.

Note that only memberships in good standing purchased prior to February 28th, 2021 will be eligible to vote in the election and on special resolutions.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op set to acquire Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn and Wine Cellar stores

People can visit http://www.bit.ly/OtterAGM to sign up.

People will receive a confirmation and voting information within 24 hours through SimplyVoting by email once their eligibility has been validated.

