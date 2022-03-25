Remembering ‘Langley Lynn’ with annual tribute

Lynn Whitehouse championed for local business for more than three decades as the chamber executive director. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley City woman who was a staunch advocate for business in Langley is being recognized for all her contributions to the community through her years.

A $1,000 scholarship has been set up as a memorial tribute to Lynn Whitehouse, the face of the local chamber of commerce for more than three decades.

Lynn Whitehouse, “Langley Lynn” was a lifelong, tireless advocate for business in Langley and the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, said chamber director Angie Quaale.

“We are extremely delighted to announce that the GLCC has established a $1000 scholarship with the Langley School District Foundation in Lynn Whitehouse’s memory, to recognize her long-standing contribution to the business community,” said Quaale, who was president when Whitehouse was still with the chamber.

Whitehouse was executive director of the chamber for 31 years, retiring in 2016 and passing in December, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

This,Quaale said, is a way of continuing to support her passion posthumously.

“Lynn led the chamber and its board of directors in initiatives that have left a permanent impact on the business community – the border extension in Aldergrove, transportation routes expanded, the inter-municipal business licence – just to name a few,” said the recently returning board member.

“Lynn encouraged entrepreneurs, welcomed industry leaders, and advocated provincially and federally for our local businesses. We know Lynn would be excited to see students availing themselves of this scholarship to further their business education an ultimately contribute positively to the business community in their industry of choice.”

The Lynn Whitehouse Memorial Scholarship will be available for Langley students pursuing business in the post-secondary arena starting this year. The scholarship will be handed out annually, said the chambers operations manager Kristi Maier.

