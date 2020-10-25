Dr. Renee Ferguson of Mountain View Veterinary Hospital was selected as the recipient of the chamber’s employer of the year award for 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dr. Renee Ferguson of Mountain View Veterinary Hospital was selected as the recipient of the chamber’s employer of the year award for 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Resilient Langley businesses lauded for their COVID twists

Langley chamber of commerce held its annual business award, but morphed it into a ‘community edition’

A chamber awards night in Langley Thursday didn’t focus so much on business as much as on local heroes of 2020, and some of the positive and heartfelt moments involving local community leaders who have gone above and beyond amid the pandemic.

Before a virtual crowd of some 100 people, the chamber presented its 24th annual business excellence awards, but this year’s ceremonies and even the categories were different – because of COVID.

The 2020 Business Excellence Awards given out Thursday night reflect the year of changes Langley has faced, explained president Brad Kiendl.

“In a chaotic time, there have been moments of calmness and clarity,” Kiendl said.

“The pandemic allowed some great things to happen like reconnecting with old friends, spending quality time with family, taking up a new hobby, getting creative with your business, taking a step back from every day busy life, and wearing pajamas to a Zoom meeting be acceptable,” he elaborated.

The awards night, Kiendl added, “is about about the amazing people, businesses, and organizations in Langley. Together, let us celebrate all the positivity that has happened this year.”

There were six categories this year, each reflecting the challenges that have arisen due to the pandemic.

One winner has been in the chamber spotlight in past, as recent as last year. That’s Kim Snow of Kimz Angels.

In 2015 and again in 2019, Snow received the chamber’s award for community impact by a non-profit. This award lauded Snow and her team of angels who have been working in the community for 25 years to help people who are homeless and in need of assistance.

This year, she garnered the chamber’s frontline hero award.

“Kim is hands on and gets the job done,” said the emcees. “Kimz Angels are people helping people, simple as that. We are all working together to make this world a better place, one small act of kindness at a time,” Snow said, overwhelmed by the recognition.

Reiterating her team’s slogan: “Team work makes a dream work,” Snow said, honoured to be among a group of frontline heroes endeavouring to make that difference.

RELATED: Panic buying depletes supplies of disinfectant wipes distributed by Langley homeless assistance agency

One award, that hails back in part to the more traditional awards given out by Langley’s chamber, was the 2020 employer of the year award.

This year, that award went to Dr. Renee Ferguson at Mountain View Veterinary Hospital, but specifically spotlighted her efforts during the pandemic.

Those who tuned in for the virtual awards ceremony heard how Ferguson put her staff and client’s health and well-being as a top priority during the height of COVID-19, implementing procedures to keep the business functioning and able to service her clients needs while maintaining the safety of staff.

The nominators in particular lauded how Ferguson kept her team together and alleviated any anxiety about potential wage loss.

In addition to the pivot with her business, the doctor still went above and beyond to provide veterinary support to many of the local animal rescues, making sure even those furry friends were safe during this pandemic.

The new 2020 collaboration award went to Joseph Richards Group. It was presented to CEO Ryan Moreno, lauding him and his team for stepping up to support fellow small businesses.

JRG offered the use of its parking lots at all 25 locations for pop-up plant sales for Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries when they learned much of their bedding plants and vegetable starters were not going to be purchased by the normal national box store and shipped across the country.

RELATED: Cancellations of plant orders prompt advent of pop-up garden shops

Likewise, JRG also partnered with Krause Berry Farms to promote and sell their products, and locally sourced gift basket collaboration with other local businesses.

RELATED: U-pick returns to Langley – with physical distancing

Also new this year, the chamber presented an outstanding support award, which was given to Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre.

When the adult day program was unable to open in April, the staff designed an evidence-based virtual socialization and cognitive stimulation program for persons living with dementia.

Despite significant revenue loss, owner Massi Bakhshian continued to pay her staff so they can provide free, and what she called “desperately needed” support and respite during the pandemic.

Another new category in this year’s list was for an inspirational leader, that award went to Roslyn Henderson, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.

She’s been at the helm of the non-profit for almost three years,. And while recognized for her leadership throughout that time, it was Henderson’s efforts amid the pandemic to keep the mentorship programs going and her team supported that earned her the chamber award.

Well Seasoned owner and operator Angie Quaale was honoured with the most innovative award for 2020.

When COVID-19 struck, Quaale pivoted.

Like so many other entrepreneurs, she immediately worked on new ideas for how to keep her business going and trying to keep her staff employed, with some impressive results.

As well, working with her team, she developed a program to feed frontline workers at Langley Memorial Hospital, and recreated her classroom experience to online and Facebook Live events.

Even now, the awards audience was told, the team at Well Seasoned: A Gourmet Food Store is working on different ways to keep the business growing and continuing to support the community at the same time.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and recipients of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards: Community Edition,” Kiendl said.

“So many businesses and organizations have been through such varying circumstances this year and have shown resilience and strength. I am thrilled that we were able to showcase a few of them. I would also like to acknowledge the work of our GLCC team in bringing these awards to our community, this was not business as usual and they have again provided us with a fantastic event.”

Chamber CEO Colleen Clark said that in planning these awards, the intent of this year’s modified event was to tell stories of those who are fighting to survive and to spotlight those who have also helped others along the way.

“Langley is a special community, giving, charitable, and supportive, we are so pleased to be able to acknowledge just some of these situations,” she said.

“As everyone has said, this is not a normal year, not business as usual, and we are so proud of our Langley business community for their adaptability and determination to succeed,” Clark concluded.

.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES: Shortlist of Langley chamber award winners revealed

.

LINK TO WINNERS AND SPONSORS

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AwardsBusinessLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Angie Quaale and her team at Well Seasoned won the most innovative award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Angie Quaale and her team at Well Seasoned won the most innovative award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels took home the chamber’s frontline hero award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels took home the chamber’s frontline hero award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Roslyn Henderson is executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley. She was given the inspirational leader award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Roslyn Henderson is executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley. She was given the inspirational leader award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The team at Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre earned the outstanding support award for 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The team at Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre earned the outstanding support award for 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Just Posted

Joseph Richards Group, which operates 25 restaurants, pubs, and establishments in the Lower Mainland – including several in Langley – was presented with a collaboration award from the chamber. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Resilient Langley businesses lauded for their COVID twists

Langley chamber of commerce held its annual business award, but morphed it into a ‘community edition’

Students at Langley’s Brookswood school were among an estimated 85,000 students who cast ballots representing all 87 electoral districts in the province, mirroring the actual election (file)
How would young people have decided the B.C. Election? We have an answer.

In Langley, Maple Ridge and neighbouring Abbotsford ridings, the winners would be the same

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Halloween houses around Aldergrove

Ghosts, goblins, and gravestones are covering front yards this October

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob burned up Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club, burning up the course with a 10-undert par 62 and setting a UFV scoring record in tournament play as the BC Rivalry Series continued on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 (Bob Frid/UBC Athletics)
A record-setting performance by Fort Langley golfer Jackson Jacob

Set new UFV team scoring record with blistering round of play at Northview

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Voters in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Langley may head back to polls in 2021

Election of local politicians in BC vote would trigger by-elections in several Fraser Valley cities

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

This Crescent Beach home, located at 12505 22 Ave., was subject of a police search warrant June 18. (Google image)
Civil forfeiture office alleges $2M Surrey home was used to launder cannabis money

Court documents request the home, and $85,000 to be turned over to the government

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks at Provincial Green Party headquarters at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe in Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Furstenau leads BC Greens to win first riding outside of Vancouver Island

Sonia Furstenau became leader of BC Greens one week before snap election was called

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Mounties looking for teen boy ‘unlawfully at large’ from Riverview psychiatric hospital

Nolan Godron left the hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, without consent on Saturday

Most Read