Retrofitting 3-storey Langley house garners national accolades

Two very different residential construction projects in Langley – and specifically the Willoughby neighbourhood – have garnered some national attention and accolades of late.

One is a relatively three-storey, 46-unit townhouse complex that was completed in 2020 on 202nd Street, near 82nd Avenue.

This project, built by Surrey’s Hayer Builders Group, was a finalist in the recent Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) annual housing excellence award.

They were shortlisted in the “best entry-level home” category – one of 48 different categories designed to encompass the variety of homes built and renovated in Canada, at various sizes and price points, from single-family homes to mid/high-rises for both rental and ownership, and including specialty categories for Net Zero Homes and entry-level homes.

Hayer is also heading up a much larger project just west of 200th Street, also in Willoughby. That master-planned community, known as Hayer Town Centre, will feature 338 condos and 35,000 square feet of shops.

Also among the 800+ entries, an older home in Langley similarly garnered national accolades – being shortlisted as finalists.

In this case, Bali Brothers Construction was a finalist in the “best whole home renovation” valued at less than $200,000.

This Richmond company, which specializes in renovations and building custom homes, has completed a number of projects in Langley in past but acknowledged this was their first time being nominated or shortlisted for a CHBA award.

Company owner and project manager Rohit Bali explained that the Willoughby Rejuvenation project, as it was known, was a large-scale house renovation with the entire house undergoing a complete transformation in just under three months.

The goal, Bali said, was to renovate both the interior and exterior of the 1985 home.

The spring 2022 reno added “new life to an amazing home with great bones,” he said. “The inspiration of the project was to add a simple, yet modern touch for the family to enjoy for years to come.”

The family of four bought the home about a year earlier and vacated the premise while Bali and his team went to work.

Stripping of a bounty of outdated wallpaper and window coverings from the 35-year-old house, the team tackled every rooms. They were all retrofitted with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, and door hardware.

As for the outside, the company added a U-shaped driveway, concrete block walls, large trees, and a cedar border at the front of the property to add what Bali called “elegant curb appeal.”

The only thing untouched was tiling on the main floor.

“These guys did an amazing job for our full home renovation,” shared the owner, who was impressed with the builders’ skill and attention to detail.

“Will be using them again for future projects,” the homeowner added, describing themselves as forever grateful and a lifelong client.

“…they took on the project as if it were their own home… If I could give them 10 stars on here I would.”

While the company works throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, Bali Brothers has completed several projects in Langley during its first five years in business and optimistic making the CHBA shortlist will open more doors.

“It feels amazing to be recognized amongst the most reputable companies across Canada,” Bali said.

This year, almost 150 industry experts reviewed entries, judging submissions by images, floor/site plans, and project descriptions, explained CHBA CEO Kevin Lee.

“Once again this year, the finalists from this competitive national awards program showcase the breadth and innovation of Canada’s residential construction industry,” he said.

“This program isn’t just about luxury homes, though there are stunning projects among these finalists – it’s about capturing the full spectrum of homes and communities that Canadians live in, and all of the planning, creativity, and skill that goes into them. Our industry is present in every community across the country, and we’re proud to build and renovate the places Canadians call home,” Lee concluded.

While both these Langley projects made it to the CHBA finals, they were not among the 2023 winners crowned recently at the awards ceremony in Banff.

