Smoke pours from the stacks at the Portlands Energy Centre in Toronto on Thursday January 15, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Risk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050

Jerome Haegeli says the world’s current path puts Canada on track to lose 7% of its gross domestic product

One of the world’s largest insurers says Canadians will be more than a $100 billion poorer by 2050 if the world doesn’t work harder to fight climate change.

Swiss Re, a multinational corporation that insures insurance companies, says that’s much higher than the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief economist Jerome Haegeli says the world’s current path puts Canada on track to lose seven per cent of its gross domestic product.

He says reducing the amount of global warming could cut those costs almost in half.

Haegeli says Canada’s northern latitude and well-developed infrastructure makes it one of the countries best placed to adapt to climate change.

The company’s report comes on Earth Day and the opening of the climate summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada is increasing its goal on cutting greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40 per cent by 2050, up from 36 per cent.

The Canadian Press

