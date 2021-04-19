Rogers investigating after wireless customers complain of widespread outage

According to Down Detector, problems are being reported in most major Canadian cities

A nationwide wireless outage has left customers of Rogers Communications Inc. with intermittent access to call and texting services.

The national wireless carrier says in a Twitter post it’s working quickly to restore the impacted services as soon as possible.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, problems are being reported in most major Canadian cities and large parts of southern Ontario. Users say they have been unable to place or receive any cellphone calls or text messages for several hours.

Winnipeg Police say in a Twitter post that Rogers and Fido customers experiencing Canada-wide outages will still be able to call 911 but must remain on the line to speak with an operator.

Peel Regional Police also say on Twitter that if Rogers customers call 911 they should remain on the line as operators are unable to call back.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

