Several Langley homes and projects honoured with Georgie Awards

Grenor Homes took home Best Single Family Kitchen Up To $150,000 for Redwoods Manor in Langley

Langley homes and local home builders took home multiple Georgie Awards, an annual program operated by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia (CHBA BC).

The 28th annual awards gala was held on June 26 for the first-time ever via virtual format – hosted by Todd Talbot, co-host of Love It or List It Vancouver.

The Georgies aim to highlight the commitment and dedication to building excellence – open to all CHBA BC member companies in B.C.

Grenor Homes earned Best Single Family Kitchen Up To $150,000 for their home Redwoods Manor in Langley.

Greg Baarts, project manager and vice president of Grenor Homes, said the project was a 7300 square foot home designed by Sarah Gallop Design.

“The home features full smart home automation, an ICF foundation, rainwater storage for irrigation use, a swimming pool and pool house, custom timber beams – the list goes on,” Baarts said.

The award was specifically for the kitchen which features a large main kitchen with a large island, and a prep kitchen adjacent.

“When we build a home for our clients the focus is always on how they will best use the home. This specific home was designed for an executive style living with a prep kitchen to help ensure that the main area is always presentation and entertaining ready,” Baarts explained. “The kitchen features accents such as a coffered ceiling, and audio throughout, as well as full lighting control.”

READ MORE: Langley homebuilders take home multiple HAVAN awards

Other local Georgie Award winners included;

Sandhill Development Ltd. earned “Grand Georgie Awards Residential Community of the Year” and “Best Landscape – New or Renovation” for Elements in Langley.

Isle of Mann Property Group earned “Grand Georgie Awards Marketing Campaign of the Year” for Luxia at Yorkson – Phase-1 in Langley, as well as “Best Advertising Campaign” and “Best Project Identity” for that same project as well.

“Best Corporate/Project Website” went to Royale Properties Ltd for their Langley project in Gabriola Park.

To be eligible for a Georgie Award, members submitted entries that were built, renovated, developed, created and/or marketed during the period of January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

The finalists and winners were selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals.

More information on all of the winners and nominees can be found at www.georgieawards.ca.

