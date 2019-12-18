Companies like car2go offer car -haring services where members can rent vehicles by the minute, hour or day. (Submitted)

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Share Now, the company formerly known as Car2go, will stop operating in North America at the end of February.

The company says in a statement it will cease its Montreal and Vancouver operations on Feb. 29, 2020.

It will also shutter operations in its three U.S. markets —New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. — as well as three international markets — London, Brussels and Florence.

The company says its choice to stop operating in North America comes amid “the volatile state of the global mobility landscape” and “the rising infrastructure complexities facing North American transportation today.”

The company will focus on the 18 European cities where it will continue to operate.

Share Now, which formed after a merger of car sharing services Car2go and DriveNow in February, says it deeply regrets the inconvenience its decision causes.

The Canadian Press

