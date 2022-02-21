She was a ‘warrior’ for Langley business

Chambers across the country suffer significant loss with passing of Lynn Whitehouse this past year

Lynn Whitehouse championed for local business for more than three decades as the chamber executive director. (Langley Advance Times files)

by Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

This past December, the Langley business community lost its most passionate advocate with the passing of former chamber of commerce executive director Lynn Whitehouse.

Whitehouse was the face and voice of the Langley business for 31 years, the longest serving chamber director in B.C. and was recognized with a lifetime excellence award from Langley Tourism in 2012.

She was instrumental in combining many smaller business associations into the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, recognizing one large voice would be heard louder than many small ones.

RELATED: ‘Face of the Langley chamber’ Lynn Whitehouse dies after illness

Whitehouse was known throughout B.C. and across Canada as a resource that chambers could contact at any time for advice on policies or even just to listen and share her experience.

She consistently urged her board to submit resolutions to both the B.C. and Canadian chambers of commerce, which would benefit Langley businesses.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, spoke for many Canadian chambers. “Surrey Board of Trade is so sad to have learned of the passing of former long-time executive director Lynn Whitehouse. She was a warrior and always fought for what was right to benefit businesses.”

Small in stature Lynn never shied away from a challenge. She met regularly with MPs, MLAs, and deputy ministers.

She always urged chamber members and the boards to take strong stands on many issues, regionally provincially, and federally.

Angie Quaale was board president in 2012-2013 describing Whitehouse: “Langley Lynn” was a consistently tireless, passionate advocate for the business community in Langley. Under Lynn’s leadership at the GLCC many board members, members at large, and staff learned to be stronger leaders, advocate for themselves and others and learned patience. Lynn has entirely too many accomplishments to list but her ability to create and maintain relationships was amongst them.”

Whitehouse mentored many presidents through their terms, always handing them clear concise agendas and articulate president’s reports they could read from the podium while she stood at the back of the room.

Through the years, she had many staff who were more like family. Shirley Stewart was the communications and event coordinator for many years and characterized her former boss.

“Lynn Whitehouse was one of the most ferocious supporters of our business community. Her focus was the members and volunteers of the chamber. She stressed to her staff that every member of the chamber was equally important and truly lived the chamber motto ‘call a member first.’ Even now, so many years after leaving the chamber, I check to see if a business is a member of the chamber world when looking for services. Lynn walked the walk and talked the talk.”

Whitehouse was an expert at getting the message out.

RELATED: COVID is taking a toll on businesses, but chamber is optimistic about the future

Frank Bucholtz remembers interacting with her in his capacity as editor of the Langley Times.

“Anytime we wanted information on local business or chamber issues she was very responsive. She was always involved in promoting Langley events such as the Seniors Games, working behind the scenes but getting the message out. Always doing what was best for the community.”

Whitehouse may have worn small shoes, but she left big footprints.

.

BusinessLangleyObituaries