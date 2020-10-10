Shortlist of Langley chamber award winners revealed

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce will recognize 40 nominees on Oct. 22

Ala Cazacu congratulated her husband, Lilian, for winning the title of 2019’s George Preston Memorial Businessperson of the Year during last year’s Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce 23rd annual Business of Excellence Awards. (Langley Advance Times files)

Six different businesses, organizations, or individuals will be recognized as local heroes during a special chamber of commerce event later this month.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce will recognize 40 nominees in six different categories at the virtual 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 22.

In a year of challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 chamber’s Business Excellence Awards will focus on Langley heroes, the positive stories and those who have gone above and beyond during these challenging times of the pandemic.

The Business Excellence Awards: Community Edition will feature master of ceremonies Clay St. Thomas and Karen Daniels, of JRFM, entertainment from Exit 58, a special feature video, and an option to buy a take home experience kit (worth $35) to enjoy from the comfort of home.

The academy awards-style recipient presentations will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

While the cost is $35 for the kit, no box is $10. And tickets can be purchased at www.langleychamber.com or by calling 604-371-3770.

The 2020 nominees are:

Excellence in collaboration

• Forte Law – Employment Law Solutions

• Jodi Steeves & the VIP Team

• Joseph Richard Group

• The Local Space

Outstanding Support

• Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre

• Langley Community Services Society

• Langley Lodge

• Redwoods Golf Course

• Signature Catering

• The Greater Vancouver Zoo

• Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association

Frontline hero

• Angie Berden – Costco

• Kim Snow – Kimz Angels

Inspirational leader

• Adam Sippel – Innovative Fitness

• Duncan Magnus – Magnus Law

• Kim Snow – Kimz Angels

• Roslyn Henderson – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

• Sarah Clark – Jelly Digital Marketing & PR

Most innovative

• Downtown Langley Business Association

• Duolynx Design & Print

• Farm Country Brewing

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival

• Innovative Fitness

• Trinity Western University

• Vancity Adventures

• Well-Seasoned – A Gourmet Food Store

Employer of the year

• Magnus Law

• Mountain View Veterinary Hospital

• Trinity Western University

