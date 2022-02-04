A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January

Decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs.

The loss also pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent in January compared with 6.0 per cent in December.

As Omicron spread across the country, governments reintroduced capacity limits and closures for workplaces such as restaurants and gyms.

Statistics Canada says the bulk of the job losses were in Ontario and Quebec, which implemented among the strictest measures in the country.

Food services and accommodations were among the hardest hit, with young people and women most affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

Just Posted

Jason Francis Wallace has been granted supervised release after serving two thirds of his sentence for manslaughter. In 2016 he shot and killed a Hells Angel member in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Langley Rivermen players Riley Wallack (left) and Tyler Schleppe were named BCHL players of the week.(Langley Rivermen)
Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe named stars of the week by BCHL

The number of homes for sale in Langley is increasing somewhat, but prices remain stratospheric. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Price of typical house for sale in Langley now more than $1.6 million

COVID infection rates remain high, but are in decline across Langley and the Lower Mainland. (BCCDC)
Vaccination rates still rising for Langley kids, booster shots