Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, making it the second month in a row for negative inflation after a 0.2 per cent drop for April.

Prices rose in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis.

Transportation prices contributed the most to the overall decline, mainly because of lower gas prices compared with May last year.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent, the smallest increase since January 2013.

Economists on average expected the consumer price index to remain unchanged compared with a year ago — meaning an annual inflation rate of zero.

The Canadian Press

CanadaCoronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada has no immediate intentions to raise interest rates, Macklem says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Residents of destroyed Langley house where three died remembered as good neighbours

‘They were nice’

Riders back in the saddle after COVID-19 shuts down Aldergrove’s only therapy barn

Valley Therapeutic riders begin to see gradual return to their horses starting Tuesday, June 16

Langley residential builder earns national recognition for kitchen renovation

Larry Clay received Canadian Home Builder Association award for “Best Kitchen, $70,000 – $100,000”

Home demolitions step towards new Fort Langley museum

Township council voted to remove seven houses near the Centennial Museum

Langley kids bust out the paints and crayons to bring cheer to seniors

Campaign resulted in more than 600 letters and art created to let seniors know they are not alone

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Most Read