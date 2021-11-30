Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3

Economy edged up by 0.1% in September

Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

The result is a turnaround for an economy that shrank in the second quarter, and outpaced economists’ expectations for growth in real gross domestic product between July and September.

Statistics Canada says household spending rose in the quarter as restrictions eased, creating a greater demand for exports.

The quarter ended with the economy edging up by 0.1 per cent in September.

The agency also says that preliminary data suggests the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to start the final quarter of the year.

Statistics Canada says that with that estimate, total economic activity was about 0.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020.

—The Canadian Press

economy

Previous story
Envision Financial encouraging people to join relief efforts

Just Posted

Jake Guy, Jessica Katrichak (centre) and Emily Weldon are former Brookswood Secondary School students who have gone on to work in the film and television industry. On Friday, Dec. 3, they and other alumni, will return to their alma mater to help raise funds for the school film program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An inside look at film and television, courtesy of Brookswood Secondary alums

Andy Schildhorn is president of the Fort Langley Community Association, which is currently conducting a survey about the village. (Langley Advance Times files)
Survey queries issues of importance to villagers

One week before the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament got underway in Langley, the Fraser Valley Ringette Association hosted a free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Getting to know ringette: free try-it-out Langley event held in advance of tournament

Pedestrians walked through the partially-flooded Portage Park in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 29 after the second atmospheric river of the month again raised water levels on the Nicomekl River. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley mayors consider future of development after local floods