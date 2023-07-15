A seeding rig is readied to plant a canola crop on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $72.9 billion in May after declining 0.1 per cent in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A seeding rig is readied to plant a canola crop on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $72.9 billion in May after declining 0.1 per cent in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.2% at $72.9 billion in May

Weakening demand led manufacturing activity around the world to contract, notably in China

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $72.9 billion in May after declining 0.1 per cent in April.

The overall increase for the month came as sales of chemical products gained 4.8 per cent at $5.9 billion in May, boosted by higher sales of pesticide, fertilizer, and other agricultural chemical products in Alberta and pharmaceutical and medicine products in Ontario.

Motor vehicle sales rose 4.8 per cent to $4.9 billion in May after dropping 3.6 per cent in April as semiconductor chip supply continues to improve.

Meanwhile, sales of primary metals fell 6.9 per cent to $5.2 billion.

Statistics Canada says weakening demand led manufacturing activity around the world to contract, notably in China, resulted in lower sales in the non-ferrous metal (except aluminum) production and processing industry.

Overall sales in constant dollars rose 2.2 per cent in May, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. cargo flow should be normal in days after port strike: researcher

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag (left) and Gapyeong Mayor Taewon Seo met at Langley’s Gapyeong memorial stone on July 5. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Korean mayor visits Langley stone commemorating Canadian soldiers

A crash involving two vehicles has the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street closed Saturday afternoon, July 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash closes intersection of 72nd Ave and 202B Street in Langley

Langley City is looking at requiring a 400-metre distance between certain types of beauty and health enhancement businesses. The proposed changes go to public hearing Monday, July 17, 2023. (Langley City website)
Langley City looking at 400-metre buffer between spas, beauty parlours, and manicure businesses

Vancouver FC, including defender Anthony White, when they played Valour FC earlier this season. (CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
New trio of soccer pros spell shift for Vancouver FC