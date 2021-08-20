Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country. Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country. Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Statistics Canada says retail sales gained 4.2% in June as restrictions eased

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country.

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for July, which will be revised, suggests retail sales fell 1.7 per cent last month.

For June, retail sales increased in eight of the 11 subsectors as clothing and clothing accessories stores led the way with a gain of 49.1 per cent following two months of declines.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent.

Sales at food and beverage stores fell 2.6 per cent as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 3.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 3.1 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms rose 4.1 per cent in June.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

economy

Previous story
Langley City picnic program benefits food bank

Just Posted

Dr. Anita Coté (centre) leads TWU students to investigate cardiovascular disease risk and mitigation factors. (TWU)
Older women’s heart health ‘unnoticed, and definitely understudied,’ Langley researcher says

On Aug. 12, 2021 the Washington State Department of Agriculture captured a live Asian giant hornet east of Blaine, Wash. The insect was tagged so it can lead the team back to a nest. (Washington State Department of Agriculture/Facebook)
VIDEO: Asian giant hornet nest found in Blaine, Wash., days after Langley Township issued alert

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was getting by with base heaters, until a crew from Langley-based Gandy Installations showed up to install a new advanced heater, free. (file)
Someone in Langley needs a new heating system and can’t afford it. Here’s how to help.

Last weekend was the end of Pick Up Picnics and the Downtown Langley Business Association celebrated a “successful” seven weeks with a Pick Up Picnic lunch and a concert in Douglas Park, said executive director Teri James. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City picnic program benefits food bank