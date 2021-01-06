Sweet – chef’s gingerbread creation a tribute to Fort Langley Community Hall

Gingerbread hall will be the start of annual tradition for bakery

The Fort Langley Community Hall gingerbread house by Chef Stephan Schigas includes a person and dogs on the benches in front of the building. (Crocodile Creative/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Fort Langley Community Hall gingerbread house by Chef Stephan Schigas includes a person and dogs on the benches in front of the building. (Crocodile Creative/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley building that has stood the test of time has been immortalized in gingerbread.

On display during the holiday season was a gingerbread replica of the historic Fort Langley Community Hall, complete with ‘windows’.

The sweet tribute was on display at the Blacksmith Bakery.

“We decided to do the FL community Hall this year for that exact reason – community,” said owner and chef Stephan Schigas. “With all that has happened in 2020 it just seemed like the natural thing to do, so many events were cancelled that usually highlight The Hall we thought we’d highlight in our own way.”

The gingerbread hall includes a person seated on benches out front with two dogs and a lit Christmas tree (one of the few inedible parts) and sits on a two foot by two foot board.

“It took me approximately 60 hours to produce,” he said.

The windows are made from isomalt, a sugar alcohol with sugar-like properties that allow the building to be lit from inside.

“This is the first local building we’ve done, but we’ve already drawn up a (long) list of others that we plan to do in the future. Recommendations from your readers are welcome,” he noted. “We’ll probably do some kind of promo closer to the time to get ideas from locals.”

No one will get to taste the tempting creation.

“We’ll be donating it to the community hall itself for them to display year round,” he said.

The bakery will be getting a clear case made to protect the gingerbread hall for permanent display after Schigas adds some finishing touches.

The bakery opened in late 2014 on the site of the Reid’s Blacksmith Shop which dated from around 1910 with a second location added at the Langley Regional Airport in the summer of 2020. Schigas added that a third location in Latimer Heights (200th Street and 83rd Avenue) will open in late 2021 or early 2022. Based on the positive reaction of the gingerbread hall, this is the start of an annual tradition.

“We plan to have a gingerbread display at each location for Christmas 2021,” Schigas said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chef Stephan Schigas didn't have to travel far for inspiration for a gingerbread building. The owner of the Blacksmith Bakery created a gingerbread Fort Langley Community Hall. (Crocodile Creative/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

In the past, the Fort Langley Community Hall was the village’s centre of activity for Christmas events but due to the coronavirus, many events could not take place. The iconic hall was the subject of a gingerbread house created by the Blacksmith Bakery. (Langley Advance Times files)

In the past, the Fort Langley Community Hall was the village’s centre of activity for Christmas events but due to the coronavirus, many events could not take place. The iconic hall was the subject of a gingerbread house created by the Blacksmith Bakery. (Langley Advance Times files)

Previous story
Small businesses feeling the pinch of credit-card fees as e-commerce ramps up

Just Posted

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley child murder trial delayed until March as new witness testifies

A neuropathologist will be testifying as an expert witness

.
Sweet – chef’s gingerbread creation a tribute to Fort Langley Community Hall

Gingerbread hall will be the start of annual tradition for bakery

The Fraser Valley Regional Library with branches in local neighbourhoods, including Aldergrove, Fort Langley, Walnut Grove, Murrayville, and Brookswood, as well as Langley City. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Local libraries a life saver during pandemic, Fort Langley resident says

The materials and amenities of the regional library network are valued

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Langley is watching what’s happening in Washington DC

Residents express shock and dismay at the rioting

A driving prohibition was unrelated to a later self-inflicted shooting, the IIO has ruled. (Black Press Media files)
Self-inflicted gunshot not related to Abbotsford Police stop, says IIO report

An Aldergrove man critically injured himself in October

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.
B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Most Read