Taking a peak inside a luxury Aldergrove home

This custom home by Versa Platinum Construction was build in Aldergrove, in the 3100-block of 256th Street, and it will be among the homes on display during the 25th annual Parade of Homes. (Special to the Langley Advance)

What’s it like to live the lap of luxury, in a rural home offering a picturesque view and endless modern amenities?

Folks can get a taste of what it would be like, if they want to tour a custom build home in Aldergrove later this month.

A A modern revival of the Spanish Tudor-style home, set against a sprawling county backdrop at 3163 256th St. in Aldergrove, is one of 15-award winning houses in Metro Vancouver that will be open for touring on Sunday, June 10.

The Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association is hosting it’s 25th annual Parade of Homes, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering tours of this custom homes by Versa Platinum Construction, as well as more than a dozen others spread out between West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Surrey, Vancouver, and Port Moody.

And there’s a bonus. For all those that pre-register, they’ll received access to 10 additional homes via a virtual tour – online, said GVHBA CEO Bob de Wit.

The parade offers a chance for people to see the newest design trends, interact directly with professional builders, renovators, and designers, as well as learn about the science and craftsmanship behind homes such as Versa’s in Aldergrove.

“Renovation and custom-home building is as much a science today as it is about craftsmanship and design,” de Wit said.

“All the comfort and beauty we have come to expect from our homes is supported by building science, and years of craftmanship. I encourage anyone considering a home renovation, custom build, or purchase to take this opportunity to meet our builders, renovators, and designers and see first-hand what goes into creating a home.”

The parade is as educational as it is inspirational, he said.

“I am confident homeowners will be wowed by the state-of-the-art design finishing, but also by what is behind the walls.”

Some other parade highlights include five breathtaking homes in North and West Vancouver; including, a built green platinum, smart home, and Energy Star certified home with a separate coach house, a home with breathtaking views of luxurious Edgemont Village, as well as a house built using an organic European tongue and groove engineered laminated wood system.

Also included on the parade is one project in progress in West Vancouver, providing a unique opportunity to investigate the science behind the home, and to also learn about the renovation process.

Pre-register is required by clicking here to access the PDF map to help plan your personal tours.

Admission is free with an encouraged donation to help support, the purchase of tools, building materials, and safety gear for a carpentry training program offered by Guildford Park and Frank Hurt Secondarys in Surrey.