The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer

Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value

Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.

In an investor presentation issued today, Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

The company says its plan provides a responsible exit from steelmaking coal at fair value.

It adds that Teck’s current plan has no competition or regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Glencore’s offer of 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share amounts to a 20 per cent premium on the date its offer was made.

Teck’s board of directors unanimously rejected the offer because it would expose shareholders to copper and thermal coal and oil trading, and said the pitch did not present a “coherent plan” for its proposed coal company.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

READ MORE: Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

coal minemining

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. farmer comes out of his shell to sell vending machine eggs

Just Posted

Langley’s Lauren Trotzuk is artistic director for the upcoming release of <em>9 to 5 – The Musical</em><em>, </em>being presented later this month in Abbotsford<em>. </em>(Deanne Moore/Special to Langley Advance Times)
9 to 5 gives theatre lover a platform to fight for the underdog

MC Reverend Sophia Duncey, spoke to 300 people of all ages who took part in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca)
VIDEO: Stations of the Cross returns to Fort Langley

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
PAINFUL TRUTH: Bitcoin mining ban needed

Langley Township council is considering a new plan for the 200th Street corridor and its future development. (Langley Advance Times files)
Light rail envisioned as possible future for Langley’s 200th Street