Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada

Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday.

The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board.

A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday.

United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Options considered to extend life of Highland Valley Copper Mine

mining

Previous story
Arizona’s auto aspirations make for unlikely ally in Canada’s EV tax-credit fight

Just Posted

Trinity Western University’s campus. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley university classes mostly virtual due to Omicron

Zosia Ettenberg of Pos-Abilities said poor snow and ice removal can trap wheelchair users in their homes during bad weather. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Heavy snow can trap Langley wheelchair users at home

Tessa Schnare greeted visitors with a boot for cash contributions at the Langley City paid on-call firefighters first-ever tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser on Jan. 8 and 9 at the former Gabby’s Cabaret site. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley firefighters raise $3,000 for charity and community initiatives

U15 LUSA Premier Castilians soccer team assistant coach Brian Kerr and daughter Kyla were out collecting for a team bottle drive on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Brookswood. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Their planned trip may be on hold because of COVID, but a Langley soccer team isn’t giving up