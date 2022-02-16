Tee time coming for Langley business group

Past chamber president Brad Kiendl prepared to tee off during last summer’s golf tournament held at The Redwoods Golf Course. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

There’s a few changes afoot for this year’s Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce (GLCC) golf tournament, the least of which will be the location.

Due to construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline, the chamber (among other groups) are forced to look for a different place to host its annual summer fundraising golf tourney this year, explained chamber operation director Kristi Maier.

“Redwoods was unable to do the golf tournament this year due to it being closed for golf for the year, so we used one of our other members, who has a stunning golf course. The location is different, but the experience and fun will be in the same GLCC fashion,” she said.

While some details for the day are still being ironed out, Maier said the key elements have been firmed up.

RELATED: Near sell-out crowd take part in Langley chamber’s first in-person event in a year

“We are excited to be hosting our 2022 golf tournament on [Thursday,] June 9 at Pagoda Ridge, details to come shortly,” she added.

Information on price and sponsorships, for instance, will be announced soon, Maier elaborated.

This is one of the chamber’s largest events and fundraiser of the year. And last year, it was one of only a handful of in-person events hosted by the chamber, drawing more than 140 golfers for a fun day in September.

“We are very excited to bring our tournament back to the month of June,” Maier said.

“We always have the most amazing time, and everyone walks away with nothing but good things to say. The energy and vibes are nothing but positive! We look forward to seeing everyone come together for a fantastic day of golf.”

READ MORE: Langley chamber brings influence, information, benefits to its members

• Stay tuned for more details at: langleychamber.com.

.

BusinessGolfLangley