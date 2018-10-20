Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, speaks at the company’s annual general meeting in Toronto earlier this year. Entwistle thinks the recent launch of Apple’s most expensive and advanced smart phone to date is good for the Canadian telecom industry, even though the supply of the devices can’t keep up with demand. (The Canadian Press file photo)

Telus Corp. is donating $120 million to launch a foundation that helps vulnerable youth.

Telus president Darren Entwistle says the foundation will give grassroots charities grants that can be used to help youth build digital literacy skills, provide basic health care and mental health support to the homeless, and open up educational opportunities.

It also has a program that gives nearly 30,000 low-income families in B.C. and Alberta access to a computer and low-cost, high-speed internet.

And another initiative sends mobile health clinics to communities where front-line care is urgently needed.

Entwistle says in the last two decades, the company, its team members and retirees have contributed more than $1 billion in financial support and volunteer hours but there is more to be done.

