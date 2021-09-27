Tentative deal reached in 2-month-old Kitimat aluminum strike

Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301 reach collective labour agreement for Kitimat BC Works smelter

A photo of Unifor Local 2301 members picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC, in July . (Jacob Lubberts photo)

A photo of Unifor Local 2301 members picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC, in July . (Jacob Lubberts photo)

Mining giant Rio Tinto and the Unifor Local 2301 have reached an agreement on a new collective labour agreement that could end a crippling two-month aluminum strike in Kitimat.

In a joint statement released Sept. 25, Rio Tinto and the union announced they reached an agreement in principle on a deal that will “provide a foundation for respect in the workplace and underpin a competitive and sustainable future for BC Works, benefiting employees and their families, the company, and the broader community.”

According to the statement, both parties have also reached an agreement in principle for a Memorandum of Understanding on a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol.

If ratified by members of Unifor Local 2301, the pact could end a strike at the Kitimat smelter that began on July 25, after the first round of collective bargaining fell through. More than 950 unionized employees of Rio Tinto walked off the job and the company reduced its production to 25 per cent of its normal 432,000 tonne annual capacity.

READ MORE: Rio Tinto and union to meet and discuss future of Kitimat smelter strike negotiation

A ratification vote is planned in the coming days. Both parties said they will not publish details of the proposed agreement until Unifor 2301 has completed its ratification process.

Previous story
Plastic resin emerges as tiniest example of enduring COVID-19 supply chain crunch
Next story
B.C. doubles grants for new technology jobs, eases degree rules

Just Posted

Fraser Health is encouraging vaccination and testing after a two-person COVID-19 outbreak at a Langley long term care home this week. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID outbreak declared at Langley long-term care home

Jesper Vikman is warming up with the Vancouver Giants after his return from Las Vegas, the Langley-based team announced Monday, Sept. 27. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Jesper Vikman will play for Vancouver Giants

Conor Swail (IRL) and Vital Chance de la Roque won the $150,000 W Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Vancouver at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley on Sunday, Sept. 26. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
Conor Swail wins $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Vancouver at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Architectural renderings show the proposed housing development on 66th Avenue in Langley Township. (Compass Cohousing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Langley cohousing project moves ahead at Township council