The man who gave up law school to work in a homeless shelter

Would you be willing to walk away from scholarships to law school and move across the country to live and serve in a homeless shelter in downtown Los Angeles?

This is exactly what Joshua Medcalf did. And six months after that life-altering decision, Medcalf formulated the basics behind Train to be Clutch (T2BC).

Train to be Clutch operates through the simple mission of love people, serve people and provide value.

Now a four-time author, Medcalf is one of the most sought-after people in the world of mental conditioning, leadership and life skills.

On Oct. 19 at Langley Events Centre, Medcalf will be the keynote speaker at the 2018 Leadership Superconference.

ShootHire is the presenting sponsor and the event is presented by the Trinity Western University Spartans athletic department and Basketball BC.

As a former educator, Trinity Western University Director of Athletics Jeff Gamache knows the value of education for professional development and wanted to offer that, but without having to travel too far.

“We have an amazing venue like Langley Events Centre and we can host 5,000 people coming to a conference,” he explained. “But it is not just about having something big, it is about having something of quality.”

Medcalf, author of the book Chop Wood, Carry Water, was targeted as the keynote speaker.

“Joshua has a great message to communicate not just with sports teams, but with business teams, school teams and everything like that,” Gamache explained.

Medcalf will deliver three keynote addresses throughout the day, with several other speakers set to address the crowd as well.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and features several other speakers, including Adam Kreek (Canadian Olympic rowing gold medallist), Lizanne Murphy (Canadian Olympic women’s basketball), Richard Taylor (The Wellspring Foundation); Kendell and Bev Kauffeldt (Africa Director, Samaritan’s Purse, Frontline Doctor in Ebola Crisis); Giselle Krueger (Founder of the Winner Will, Former Canadian National Volleyball player); Luke Ridnour (13-year NBA player); Saralyn Stel (Founder, Eighteen Two Sport Ministries); as well as coaches and staff from both TWU Spartans and Basketball BC.

“Whether you are a teacher, a coach or a business leader, this conference will provide fresh ideas and you’ll come away with new ways of getting the very best from those you lead,” Gamache said.

For tickets and to register, go to www.gospartans.ca/Superconference/index.

