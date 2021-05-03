Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews

Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. say their merger deal has now closed after receiving approval from shareholders of both companies.

Tilray shareholders voted Friday in favour of issuing stock to Aphria’s shareholders, but the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company has yet to reveal how many supported the proposal.

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April.

The two cannabis companies announced in December that they will merge under the Tilray name with Aphria CEO Irwin Simon at the helm and Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy joining the board.

The new company is expected to have a pro forma revenue of $874 million and will control more than 17 per cent of the retail cannabis market — the largest share held by any Canadian licensed producer.

While Tilray shareholders at Friday’s meeting supported the Aphria deal, they voted against increasing the company’s authorized capital stock from more than 743 million shares to 900 million shares.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Tilray makes Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential companies

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Farm-gate cannabis sales allow customers to buy pot straight from the farm
Next story
Downtown Langley contest designed to benefit local eateries

Just Posted

Coronavirus 3D illustration. (CDC photo)
Superstore and 5 Langley schools the latest to record COVID-19 exposures

All cases were recorded during the last week of April

Downtown Langley Business Association is hosting a five-week contest offering up gift cards to local eateries. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Downtown Langley contest designed to benefit local eateries

Locals can win $420 in gift cards to Langley City restaurants

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley woman amazed at emergency responders care and follow up

After a medical incident, emergency services called family to make sure they were okay

Taveena Kum jumps rope for Shortreed Elementary. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Shortreed students get active after boxers share inspiring jump rope videos

Annual Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope For Heart day happened Friday, April 30

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Public can voice opinions on Langley Township tree efforts

Local letter writer encouraged people to provide feedback to municipality

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, goes on trial starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
Trial slated to begin for former Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Mike Haire faces two charges, starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Honda Celebration of Light. (Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)
Celebration of Light fireworks cancelled again this summer, organizers plan to return in 2022

Vancouver event has been cancelled due to pandemic two years in a row

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Most Read