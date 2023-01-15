Langley’s top politicians - representatives at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Top Langley politicians address businesses

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce returns with its leadership panel dinner on Tuesday

Langley’s business community are once again being given a chance to question the community’s top politicians this coming week.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its Langley Local Leadership Panel, with MPs, MLAs, and mayors participating.

The panel is being held this coming Tuesday, Jan. 17. The dinner meeting runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cascades Casino Coast Hotel.

The event features representatives from federal, provincial, and municipal government, confirmed chamber CEO Cory Redekop.

“Join the Langley chamber and Langley business and community leaders for this exclusive opportunity to hear from all three levels of government as we host Langley’s elected officials to discuss local issues vital to Langley’s business community,” said Redekop.

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta, and Langley City-Cloverdale MP John Aldag are confirmed, as are Langley MLA Andrew Mercier and Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman. Also on the panel are the newly elected Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward and new Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal.

Admission is $45 for chamber members. Pre-registration is done online, by email at info@langleychamber.com, or by calling 604-371-3770. The event is limited to 100 people.

Questions must be submitted ahead of time via email at: events@langleychamber.com.

