Transportation remains key issue for Langley businesses

Movement of people and products essential to future for local companies

by Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

It has been said that transportation is an invisible industry until something goes wrong.

That was never more evident than in November of 2021, when major rainstorms impacted the road and rail access into the Lower Mainland.

Many Langley businesses, although not directly affected by floodwaters, discovered just how important the local and provincial transportation network is.

Chamber director Frank Bucholtz points out that there are Langley businesses of all sizes that rely on the free flow of goods in and out.

“We have large manufacturing facilities and warehouses in Gloucester Estates, North Langley, Langley City, and Campbell Heights in Surrey – right on the Langley border,” he said.

“All those businesses are affected by traffic in a big way. Highway #1 is frequently slowed down by accidents or, more often, congestion. And, both the provincial and federal governments have been slow to recognize what a significant role that highway plays in our business community,” Bucholtz elaborated.

Eyes were certainly opened up when the flooding occurred last fall, he said.

“Abbotsford is certainly pushing to have the road raised above the flood levels. We recognize that if goods can’t get through, that will affect our members’ bottom line.”

It has been recognized by brick-and-mortar businesses that if customers are sitting in seemingly endless lines of traffic or finding that their item is not in stock, they will simply shop from home. The global supply chain crisis, driven by a scarcity of materials, overseas shipping delays and labour shortages, is impacting small business.

“If they don’t have a certain product, people are going to the big business right away, because they can get their product probably easier through them,” Bucholtz explained.

“Another policy we are going to work on, that affects transportation, is the issue of housing affordability in our area. Lack of affordable housing has led to many young people moving farther east, which – of course – puts more stress on Highway #1 and the feeder roads. Scenarios such as this has led, in part to the recent frustrations of the truckers lobbying for safer conditions.”

“We need far better transit within the Fraser Valley and additional access to the freeway to increase the flow of traffic. Better access to Gloucester for both trucks and busses is important,” he said.

The Langley chamber is also regularly meeting with the B.C. chamber in policy sessions and recently met with deputy ministers.

“When we get these opportunities, we address our members’ concerns on the issues of transportation and housing, stressing that all these factors have an effect on business success.”

One of the other key transportation issues is the extension of SkyTrain to Langley.

The chamber is pleased to hear that project officials are working to complete technical requirements and holding Indigenous public engagements.

Plus, work is underway to relocate utilities and widen sections of the highway.

Bucholtz agrees that SkyTrain expansion and infrastructure upgrades have to be ongoing.

“Keeping the goods and the people moving are healthy for the business community.”

