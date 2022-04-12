Trucking Association leader to speak to Langley Chamber

From supply chain issues to washed-out highways, Dave Earle will talk local business concerns

David Earle is the president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a number of events over the next few months.

Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association, will be the keynote speaker at the next chamber dinner meeting, on Tuesday, April 19.

Earle’s talk is on challenges in the supply chain, and what that means for local businesses. He’ll talk about the current challenges as the supply chain has been thrown out of whack by the pandemic, labour shortages, and last year’s flooding and highway destruction in B.C.

Earle will also talk about opportunities available thanks to de-carbonization and new technology.

Moving goods in the Fraser Valley, dealing with obstacles in a constricted market, and what new technology exists that can help will also be discussed.

The dinner meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cascades Casino Coast Hotel & Convention Centre Ballroom. The event will also be recorded on Facebook Live.

To register, visit the chamber’s website.

A buffet dinner runs from 6:10 to 7:10 p.m. followed by presentations and Earle’s talk.

The event costs $40 for chamber members and $55 for non-members.

Through this spring and into, there will be virtual “Coffee & Conversation” chats with various Langley politicians, from the local to national representatives.

On Thursday, April 21, Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek will be talking to constituents from 11 am. noon.

On Friday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to noon, it will be the burn of Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman, with Langley MLA Andrew Mercier taking part from 11 a.m. to noon on the following Friday, May 20.

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako Van Popta will be up on Tuesday, June 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag will be speaking on Thursday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to noon.

All of the Coffee & Conversation events are for chamber members only. Register by visiting langleychamber.com.

