Right below the Ricky’s sign, a new has appeared. The 64th Avenue restaurant now has a Famoso Pizzeria sign, as well. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two eateries merge under one Langley roof

Ricky’s in Willowbrook has expanded its menu to include Italian food from Famoso Pizzeria

A restaurant synonymous with comfort foods for more than half a century, has diversified as of Thursday.

Ricky’s All Day Grill, on 64th Avenue near Home Depot, has been expanded to include the Famoso Italian Pizzeria and Bar.

The dual concept was introduced by long-time local franchise owner Amrit Nijjar at the Willowbrook store.

“With the addition of Famoso, we’ve got even more dining optiosn available to our patrons yearning for true Italian flavour,” he said, adding “the stylish casual pizzeria embodies the look of old-school Italy with a modern flaire.”

Famoso was started in 2007, with a replication of an Italian pizzeria in Napoli, Italy. The concept focuses on authentic Neapolitan pizza fired in special ovens imported from Italy.

It’s being blended with Ricky’s, a family-style eatery that began in B.C. with simple pancakes back in the 1960s, and grew from there. There are now 80 Ricky’s located throughout Canada, including a three other outlets in Langley/Aldergrove.

The blending of the two restaurants is not new to Ricky’s.

Elsewhere in Canada, Ricky’s have partnered with other eateries. In Edmonton and Campbell River Ricky’s has partnered with FatBurger. Meanwhile, Ricky’s and Famoso are under the same roof in Vancouver and a location in Cochrane, Alta. was opened in June.

