Colossus theatre in Langley. (Langley Advance Times Files)

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Cineplex Inc. shares jumped to their highest level in a year on news it has agreed to be purchased by a U.K. company in a friendly deal that values Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres at $2.8 billion, including debt.

Cineworld Group PLC has agreed to pay $34 per share in cash, a 42-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price for Cineplex. Cineplex shares rose to that level in early trading after the Toronto Stock Exchange opened.

“Given CGX’s significant market share in Canada and historical premium to U.S. peers, we believe the elevated valuation was largely warranted and expect that CGX shareholders are likely to approve of such a transaction,” analyst Aravinda Galappatthige wrote in a research note for Canaccord Genuity.

If the deal is approved by shareholders and regulators, Cineplex will become part of a multinational company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens, with operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and the U.S.

“We believe this transaction today is both financially compelling and in our shareholders best interest,” said Ellis Jacob, Cineplex president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The entertainment industry continues to transform and we are pleased that through this agreement we are ensuring Cineplex is part of the next era of global entertainment.”

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2020.

READ MORE: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

However, Cineplex has seven weeks to solicit and negotiate with other potential buyers who may be willing to pay more for the company.

Cineworld would receive a termination fee under certain circumstances, including Cineplex finding another buyer with a superior offer.

Cineplex has diversified in recent years into a variety of entertainment-related businesses including advertising, events programming and the Rec Room — a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Where to find last-minute holiday gifts in Langley
Next story
November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Just Posted

Langley Christmas Bureau wraps up for the holidays

A local all-volunteer run charity will close for the season on Wednesday

WEATHER: Rain in the forecast for Langley

Rain expected to end late Monday and pick up again Tuesday

‘It’s a nice opportunity for visitors to experience our culture’

Kwantlen First Nations holiday craft fair held at cultural centre on Sunday

VIDEO: Celebrity Christmas Toy and Food Drive held for hope and recovery

Andy Bhatti offered Vancouver Canuck autographs and a Thai rehab trip at annual Murrayville event

VIDEO: Filling needs by filling an ambulance

Annual Langley donation drive by Kims Angels draws a generous response

VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Commenters on social media remembered ‘The Pharamacy’ as both loved and hated

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatilility in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Closing statements to begin in trial of man charged with Abbotsford school stabbing

Defence lawyer expected to argue that Gabriel Klein was ‘not criminally responsible’

Poop patrol: 31 complaints in first 15 days of White Rock promenade dog pilot project

Councillor says he’s been on ‘doggy debris disposal duty’

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

Most Read