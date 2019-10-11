Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

The national statistics office says Canada’s unemployment rate nudged down to 5.5 per cent in September as the economy added 54,000 net new jobs, driven by gains in full-time work.

Statistics Canada says the jobs growth was largely concentrated in the health-care sector, and notes gains in the number of public-sector and self-employed workers.

The report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined.

ALSO READ: B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

The agency’s latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 49,400 new positions in services industries, but an drop of 21,000 jobs in the private sector.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 years old saw drops in the ranks of full- and part-time workers, inching their unemployment rate to 11.9 per cent — not all that dissimilar from the same time one year ago.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 456,000 jobs, for an increase of 2.4 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in September but less than expected

Just Posted

Langley principal waxes legs in honour of students cancer fundraising

Alice Brown Elementary students hit a new school record

Langley Township firefighters raise $44,000 for muscular dystrophy

The annual fundraiser benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Guilty plea in Langley double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

Push for stop light near Aldergrove elementary school continues

Township council unanimously votes at Oct. 7 to calcuate involved costs

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Roughly 99 per cent of the 5,000 Unifor Local 111 and 2200 members voted for the strike mandate

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

Black sedan collided with tree on Old Yale Road

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read