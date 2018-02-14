Vancouver remains Canada’s second priciest rental city: stats

Burnaby, Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford all made the list of 26 cities

It will come as little surprise to locals but Vancouver has hung on to its spot as the second most expensive city for apartment rentals.

In statistics released Wednesday, rental site PadMapper said the median monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver was $1,990 in January, not far behind Toronto’s $2,060.

It’s not all bad news: Vancouver saw a 0.5-per-cent drop since last month in one-bedroom prices, while the median rent of a two-bedroom unit remained stagnant at $3,200.

The price of a one-bedroom in the city rose 4.7 per cent since the same time last year.

Burnaby rounded out the top three with the median one-bedroom costing renters $1,440 each month, up 0.7 per cent since December and up 15 per cent since January 2017.

The next B.C. city on the list was Victoria in sixth place, with an one-bedroom apartment costing $1,230 to rent each month – down 7.5 per cent since this time last year.

Kelowna’s median rent for the same unit went up 13.7 per cent, to $1,160, while Abbotsford’s rent came in a $850, up 6.3 per cent since last year.

