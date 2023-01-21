Vancouver’s Tap & Barrel restaurant chain announces Langley opening

Will be anchor tenant in Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s “The Courtyard”

Tap & Barrel is coming to Langley.

It will open its seventh location at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre in late 2023/early 2024, the company announced. The restaurant will be the anchor tenant in the mall’s newly developed area dubbed “The Courtyard.”

“We are thrilled,” said QuadReal Property Group Vice President, Retail Leasing, Larissa Jacobson-Rooke.

“They will be in good company alongside AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, OEB Breakfast Co., and Trattoria Italian Kitchen to name a few.”

Tap & Barrel will have two levels, with over 14,000 square feet of interior and exterior seating.

In addition to a year-round rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Mount Baker, Golden Ears, and other local mountains, there will be a lower-level patio adjacent to The Courtyard where guests can enjoy live entertainment and events happening in the space.

“We can’t wait to bring Tap & Barrel to even more communities across the Lower Mainland, where we can share our love of hospitality and supporting our local BC purveyors,” said Tap & Barrel’s founder and CEO, Daniel Frankel.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community of Langley into our home.”

Tap & Barrel Group is a local, Vancouver based restaurant company that opened its first location in Olympic Village in 2012.

