Vancouver’s Tap & Barrel restaurant chain announces Langley opening

Will be anchor tenant in Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s “The Courtyard”

Tap & Barrel is coming to Langley.

It will open its seventh location at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre in late 2023/early 2024, the company announced. The restaurant will be the anchor tenant in the mall’s newly developed area dubbed “The Courtyard.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook Mall expands with new restaurant area

“We are thrilled,” said QuadReal Property Group Vice President, Retail Leasing, Larissa Jacobson-Rooke.

“They will be in good company alongside AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, OEB Breakfast Co., and Trattoria Italian Kitchen to name a few.”

Tap & Barrel will have two levels, with over 14,000 square feet of interior and exterior seating.

In addition to a year-round rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Mount Baker, Golden Ears, and other local mountains, there will be a lower-level patio adjacent to The Courtyard where guests can enjoy live entertainment and events happening in the space.

“We can’t wait to bring Tap & Barrel to even more communities across the Lower Mainland, where we can share our love of hospitality and supporting our local BC purveyors,” said Tap & Barrel’s founder and CEO, Daniel Frankel.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community of Langley into our home.”

Tap & Barrel Group is a local, Vancouver based restaurant company that opened its first location in Olympic Village in 2012.

READ ALSO: A renovated Red Robin will become a King Taps restaurant in Langley City

